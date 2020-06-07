Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Sells 362 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.1% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Apple from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.14.

AAPL stock opened at $331.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,436.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $302.18 and a 200-day moving average of $289.46. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.15 and a 12-month high of $331.75.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.