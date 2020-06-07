Commerce Bank Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Commerce Bank raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,185,201 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,122 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.6% of Commerce Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $301,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cascend Securities reduced their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.14.

AAPL opened at $331.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,436.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $182.15 and a one year high of $331.75.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

