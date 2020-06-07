Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 7,142 Shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 23,038.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WYND. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,811,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 204,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after buying an additional 77,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Wyndham Destinations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $66.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $65.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WYND opened at $37.00 on Friday. Wyndham Destinations has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average of $38.55.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.48). The business had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.62 million. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Destinations will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

