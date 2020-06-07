Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,281 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.9% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.14.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $331.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,436.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $182.15 and a one year high of $331.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $302.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

