Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Actinver Wealth Management Inc.

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.6% of Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $331.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,436.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $302.18 and a 200-day moving average of $289.46. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.15 and a 12-month high of $331.75.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cascend Securities reduced their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.14.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

