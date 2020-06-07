Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,341,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,820 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,199,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,443 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4,725.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,026,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,955 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 68.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,898,000 after purchasing an additional 886,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Elastic news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $285,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 536,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,653,867.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $382,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,250 shares of company stock worth $5,713,013. Company insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Elastic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Elastic from $70.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Elastic from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elastic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.86.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $86.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Elastic NV has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $104.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.15 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 35.71% and a negative net margin of 39.09%. The business’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elastic NV will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

