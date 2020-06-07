Sontag Advisory LLC Takes $50,000 Position in Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK)

Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 20,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MNK shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Mallinckrodt from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.09.

Shares of Mallinckrodt stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Mallinckrodt PLC has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.33, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 3.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.54.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 39.56% and a positive return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $665.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Mallinckrodt’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.