Sontag Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 96,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,465 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 49.8% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 463.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 97,376 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 68.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 50,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.17.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

