Sontag Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 421.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CSFB lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.17. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $25.85.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $386.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

