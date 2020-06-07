Sontag Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,229 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBL. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in Noble Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 56,284 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Noble Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,670 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Noble Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 40,118 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Noble Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David L. Stover purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $155,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 711,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,069.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rachel G. Clingman purchased 17,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $53,734.86. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 85,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,080.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 97,293 shares of company stock valued at $394,345 in the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NBL opened at $11.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.22. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $27.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Noble Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra reduced their target price on Noble Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Noble Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.48.

Noble Energy Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

