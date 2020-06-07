Sontag Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 15,205 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,085,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $684,205,000 after purchasing an additional 317,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,368,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $619,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003,171 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,479,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $802,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258,686 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,882,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $530,907,000 after purchasing an additional 313,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,782,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $525,611,000 after acquiring an additional 300,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

OXY stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $54.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.96 and a beta of 1.89.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 217.93%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. SunTrust Banks raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.08.

In related news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $445,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Dillon bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,366.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

