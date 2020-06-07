Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,682 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GCOW. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 29,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 36,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 548.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 43,718 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GCOW opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.56.

