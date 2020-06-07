Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 216.2% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 20,215 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,206,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,019,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of VRP opened at $23.99 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $26.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27.

