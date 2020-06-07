Citigroup Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,140,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 44.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $51.42 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $58.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average of $48.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

