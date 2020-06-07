Slow Capital Inc. Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,668 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 4.2% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $2,483.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,397.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,021.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,238.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.63, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research cut Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Rowe boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,543.24.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

