Citigroup Inc. Sells 10,318 Shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,318 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of BankUnited worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKU. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 412.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

BKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.56.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.89). BankUnited had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $203.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

