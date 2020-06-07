Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 9.8% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $148,849,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $6,283,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 38,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $70,443,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,236 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $2,483.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,397.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,021.19. The company has a market cap of $1,238.46 billion, a PE ratio of 118.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Edward Jones raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,543.24.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.