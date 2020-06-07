Citigroup Inc. Lowers Holdings in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,631 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,308,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Skyline Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 230,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,073,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 63,756 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 282,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,682,000 after buying an additional 94,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

ESNT opened at $37.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.52. Essent Group Ltd has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $55.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 64.46%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

In related news, CEO Mark Casale purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.25 per share, with a total value of $1,662,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,109,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,554.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Essent Group from $62.00 to $36.00 and set an “above average” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upgraded Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. S&P Equity Research reduced their price objective on Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

