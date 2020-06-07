Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $159,000 Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 588 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $262.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.88.

In other news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 67,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.16, for a total transaction of $21,387,669.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,946,011.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 49,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $15,115,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,081,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 313,453 shares of company stock valued at $95,373,290 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $297.18 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.20 and a fifty-two week high of $323.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $298.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3,714.29 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

