Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,886 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,955 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.0% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $87,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $148,849,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,283,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 38,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $70,443,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its position in Amazon.com by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,236 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $2,483.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,238.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.63, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,525.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,397.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,021.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,543.24.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

