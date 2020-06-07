Harspring Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Harspring Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,875 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $17,304,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 9.7% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $639,204,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of AMZN opened at $2,483.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,397.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,021.19. The stock has a market cap of $1,238.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.63, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,525.45.
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,543.24.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
