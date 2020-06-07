Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $99.66 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,528 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.4% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $99,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after buying an additional 514,112 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,204,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. China International Capital upped their price target on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,543.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,483.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,238.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,525.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,397.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2,021.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

