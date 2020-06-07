Stokes Family Office LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,550.00 price objective (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,543.24.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,483.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1,238.46 billion, a PE ratio of 118.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,397.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,021.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.