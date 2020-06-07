Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $90.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s previous close.

DOCU has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $77.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.18.

DOCU stock opened at $139.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Docusign has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $152.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Docusign will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Docusign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $29,266,788.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,828.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $153,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 477,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,736,009.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 812,642 shares of company stock worth $69,896,715. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Docusign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 767,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,901,000 after purchasing an additional 357,875 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 337.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 26,938 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 168,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after purchasing an additional 29,210 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at about $879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

