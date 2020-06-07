Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $130,000 Stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 11.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,242,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Docusign in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Docusign by 3,033.3% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Docusign by 500.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Docusign in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total value of $1,032,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 431,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,618,181.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $153,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 477,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,736,009.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 812,642 shares of company stock valued at $69,896,715. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $139.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.64 and a 200-day moving average of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of -119.35 and a beta of 0.83. Docusign Inc has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $152.00.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 28.86%. Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.18.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

