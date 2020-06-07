Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is NWK Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

NWK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.5% of NWK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Edward Jones upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,543.24.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,483.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,238.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,525.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,397.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,021.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

