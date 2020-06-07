BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Buys 2,407 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 153.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,978 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $148,849,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $6,283,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 38,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $70,443,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,236 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,543.24.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,483.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,397.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,021.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1,238.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.63, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.