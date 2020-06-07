JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,914 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,965,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $727,614,000 after purchasing an additional 766,111 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 4th quarter worth about $390,517,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,764,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,142 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,396,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $259,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,231 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,175,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,106 shares during the period. 42.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD opened at $59.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day moving average is $40.68. JD.Com Inc has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.34. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. Equities analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. JD.Com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

