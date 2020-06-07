Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 2,721 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EDV. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 105,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,739,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $155.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.44. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $123.30 and a 1-year high of $189.78.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

