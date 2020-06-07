Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 89.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

RPG stock opened at $132.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.18. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $84.27 and a twelve month high of $136.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.