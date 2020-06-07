Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 89,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $33.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.47.

