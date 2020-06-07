Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,951 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $323,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 13,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $3,606,253.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,253,486.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.72, for a total transaction of $213,650.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,537.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,523 shares of company stock valued at $75,657,835. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.81.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $265.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $165.23 and a 12-month high of $295.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

