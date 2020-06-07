Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,990 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 52,073,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,768,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,773,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,529,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,285 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,872,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,071,000 after acquiring an additional 717,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,201,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,371,000 after acquiring an additional 448,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,987,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,243 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of VMBS opened at $54.49 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.77 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.45 and a 200 day moving average of $53.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.