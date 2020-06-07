Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,858 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CGC. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $13,803,510,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,700 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $17,418,000 after purchasing an additional 316,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Canopy Growth by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 820,100 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Canopy Growth by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 759,744 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Canopy Growth by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 481,400 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

CGC has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. CIBC downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Laurentian upgraded shares of Canopy Growth to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

NYSE:CGC opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Canopy Growth Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The marijuana producer reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.65 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 752.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

