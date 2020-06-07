Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,528 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,457,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,634,000 after buying an additional 1,749,706 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 824.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,922,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,231,000 after buying an additional 1,715,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,695,316,000 after buying an additional 1,188,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,255,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,970,000 after buying an additional 905,222 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $87.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.60. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.21.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

