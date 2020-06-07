Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,287,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,237 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,779,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,769 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,253,000 after purchasing an additional 123,417 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,049,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,810,000 after purchasing an additional 799,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,510,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $92.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.15. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $119.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.54 and its 200 day moving average is $86.22.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dollar Tree to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 500 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,663.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

