Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 16,094 Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,816 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 16,094 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3,572.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 66,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 64,378 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 22.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 77,979 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 14,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 176,383 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MFM opened at $6.21 on Friday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $7.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This is an increase from MFS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

