Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,667 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Dawson Geophysical were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 103,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,755,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,395,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 74,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Dawson Geophysical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DWSN opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. Dawson Geophysical Co has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.93.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.98 million during the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 10.54%.

Dawson Geophysical Profile

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.