Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $112,000 Holdings in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SSR Mining by 39.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 189,659 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in SSR Mining by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SSR Mining by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 992,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,118,000 after acquiring an additional 370,769 shares in the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81. SSR Mining Inc has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 5.28.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $164.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SSRM shares. Scotiabank downgraded SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.19 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub cut SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.16.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

