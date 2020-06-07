Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 10,198 Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 15.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 13,811 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 43.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 26,417 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd in the first quarter valued at about $252,000.

ETJ stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.

Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd Company Profile

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

