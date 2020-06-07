Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Position in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,680 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in F.N.B. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 621,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 884,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 240,834 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,204,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 424,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 44,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 16,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $9.06 on Friday. F.N.B. Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $301.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,690,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 37,000 shares of company stock worth $265,660. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

