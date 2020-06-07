Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 1,495 Shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,807 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 254,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,396,000 after acquiring an additional 37,877 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 540.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard G. Iv Hickson acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $63,525.00. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Cousins Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average is $35.45.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.48. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $189.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CUZ. ValuEngine cut Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

