Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,517 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EZU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,720,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,878,000 after buying an additional 1,483,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,421,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,576,000 after acquiring an additional 412,527 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,389,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,854,000 after acquiring an additional 280,780 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 431.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 332,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 269,667 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,509,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,102,000 after purchasing an additional 179,086 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EZU opened at $38.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.89.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

