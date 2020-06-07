Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 283,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,244 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vereit were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vereit in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vereit in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vereit in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.73.

NYSE:VER opened at $6.42 on Friday. Vereit Inc has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $299.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.71%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

