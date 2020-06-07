Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.51. Planet Fitness reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 115.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $127.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLNT shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.69.

PLNT stock opened at $75.15 on Thursday. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 63.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average of $66.91.

In related news, insider Craig Jeffrey Miller bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.18 per share, for a total transaction of $106,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,104.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $499,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,269.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 32,000 shares of company stock worth $1,619,060. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 49.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 5,107.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

