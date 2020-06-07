Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley cut shares of Cinemark from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cinemark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cinemark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cinemark currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.92.

NYSE CNK opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.76.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.37). Cinemark had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Cinemark news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell purchased 106,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.28 per share, with a total value of $877,688.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,708,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,263,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 1,139.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Cinemark by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 2,537.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

