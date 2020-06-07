Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.52 Million Stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,160,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 302,473 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.08% of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the first quarter worth $46,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the first quarter worth $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SID opened at $2.11 on Friday. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $4.71. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.42). Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 8.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

