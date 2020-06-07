Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Holdings Boosted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,680 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,667,122 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,269,967,000 after buying an additional 1,606,032 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,960,419 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,639,436,000 after buying an additional 983,771 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,629,964 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,168,470,000 after buying an additional 7,798,866 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,899,617 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $677,862,000 after buying an additional 257,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,094,386 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $482,007,000 after buying an additional 1,398,646 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.06.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. Vertical Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

