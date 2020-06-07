Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Stock Position Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on OHI shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.10.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average of $36.16. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

In other news, Director Craig R. Callen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $88,400.00. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $25,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,189.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $216,024 in the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

