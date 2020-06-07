Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 3,674 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.20% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 139,220 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $3,006,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $992.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 329.54 and a quick ratio of 329.54. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.03.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.76 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Equities research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $20.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

In related news, Director Christen E.J. Lee bought 7,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $120,938.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 225,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,690.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

